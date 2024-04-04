BEML & BEL forge partnership to develop indigenous train control management system

Bengaluru, Apr 4 (PTI) Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Thursday said they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop an indigenous Train Control Management System (i-TCMS), aimed at what they called "revolutionising" rail communication technology in the country.

Advertisment

Calling it a "pioneering collaboration" between two of India's major defence PSUs, Bengaluru-headquartered BEML and BEL said they aim to drive innovation and foster self-reliance in the critical domain of train control management systems.

The MoU was exchanged in a ceremony held at BEML headquarters here, attended by BEML CMD Shantanu Roy, and Manoj Jain, Director (R&D) representing BEL, alongside other senior officials from both organisations, a joint release said.

The primary objective of this partnership is to identify potential areas of cooperation between BEML and BEL, with a focus on exploring the joint development of high-value products and solutions tailored to the requirements of Indian Railways and Metro systems, it said.

Advertisment

Currently, Train Control Management Systems (TCMS) are predominantly supplied by propulsion suppliers, leading to dependency on imported technology.

In line with the "Make in India" initiative, the collaboration aims to develop TCMS indigenously to meet the future needs of rail projects in the country, the companies said. Often referred to as the "brain of the train", TCMS is aimed to play a pivotal role in coordinating control and monitoring across various systems, it was stated.

It encompasses a distributed control system comprising computer devices, software, human-machine interfaces, digital and analogue input/output capabilities, and secure data networks. TCMS facilitates seamless data communication interfaces with other train-borne and wayside systems, ensuring efficient and reliable rail operations, the release said.

"Through this strategic alliance, BEML and BEL are poised to revolutionise the landscape of rail transportation in India, ushering in a new era of technological advancement, operational efficiency, and national self-reliance," it added. PTI KSU RS RS