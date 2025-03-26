BEML considering setting up plant in Chhattisgarh

Bengaluru Mar 12 (PTI) Leading public sector unit, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) on Wednesday announced that it is mulling establishing a plant in Chhattisgarh with a focus on producing high-performance dump trucks, water sprinklers, and motor graders, catering to the increasing demand in the mining and infrastructure sectors.

In this connection, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai invited the PSU formally on Wednesday.

At the Investor Connect event held here, the Chhattisgarh CM presented the official ‘Invitation to Invest” to BEML officials.

Sai also met the BEML Managing Director Shantanu Roy and explained to him the state’s commitment to fostering industrial development. PTI GMS GMS ROH