BEML eyes new geographies; adoption of new technologies: CMD Roy

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) State-owned BEML is looking to enter new geographies and adopt latest technologies to become strong player at the global level, the company's CMD Shantanu Roy said on Monday.

The official made the statement at Aero India 2025 while rebranding the company's identity logo in Bengaluru.

"The new logo symbolises our evolution from a legacy-driven enterprise to a global force in engineering, leading the way in key sectors. This transformation mirrors our aspirations to expand into new markets, explore emerging technologies, and embrace the challenges of tomorrow," Roy said.

The logo was launched by Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi PVSM, AVSM, NM, Chief of Naval Staff, BEML said.

Tripathi said the unveiling of 'Infinix' reflects company's bold vision to emerge as one of India's most valuable companies, both nationally and globally.

"As BEML ventures into futuristic sectors, driving national progress and technological excellence, I have no doubt that even greater milestones lie ahead," he said.

BEML, under the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals construction and mining, rail and metro and defence and aerospace.

At Aero India 2025, BEML is showcasing its latest advancements in aerospace, defence, and strategic engineering.