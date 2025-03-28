BEML gets Rs 405 cr order from Bangalore Metro

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) State-owned BEML on Friday said it has secured a contract worth Rs 405 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The order includes supplying seven additional metro trains (42 cars) for Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2, bringing the total number of trainsets under the contract from 53 (318 cars) to 60 (360 cars), BEML said in a statement.

"The additional order reaffirms our commitment to providing world-class, indigenously manufactured metro solutions that align with Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision," Shantanu Roy, Chairman & Managing Director, BEML, said.

With cutting-edge technology, enhanced safety features, and a focus on passenger comfort, these trainsets will significantly contribute to the efficiency and reliability of the city’s metro network, he added.

BEML operates in three verticals -- defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and metro. It has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, and Palakkad, with R&D infrastructure and a nationwide network of sales and services.