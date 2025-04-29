BEML hands over electric rope shovel to Coal India

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) State-owned BEML on Tuesday announced the official handover of an indigenously developed electric rope shovel to mining giant Coal India.

The mining equipment was formally handed over to Northern Coalfields CMD B Sairam in the presence of Coal India CMD PM Prasad and BEML CMD Shantanu Roy, the company said in a statement.

"In a major leap for India's mining sector and a powerful stride towards the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, BEML Ltd has launched the country's biggest indigenously designed and developed electric rope shovel -- BRS21," it said.

The BRS21 is a high-capacity, electric rope shovel purpose-built for large-scale overburden removal in open cast mining operations.

With an operating weight of 720 tonnes and a 21 cubic metre bottom dump bucket, it ranks among the most capable shovels globally.

"The successful development of this colossal mining equipment by BEML in just 24 months speaks volumes of our engineering strength and collective resolve. It’s not just a triumph for BEML but a defining moment for India's coal sector, ushering in a new era of sustainable and self-reliant mining solutions," Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML, said.

BEML, under the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals -- construction and mining, rail and metro and defence and aerospace.