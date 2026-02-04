BEML, IISc, FSID join hands for R&D in aerospace, rail, defence, other critical areas

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) State-owned BEML has signed a tripartite agreement with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development to undertake research and development in critical areas, including aerospace and defence.

The entities will also conduct joint research and development (R&D) in rail and metro systems, mining and construction equipment, maritime technologies, next-generation mobility, green technologies, and advanced manufacturing, BEML said in a statement.

BEML CMD Shantanu Roy said, "The collaboration strengthens our commitment to indigenisation, technological leadership and the creation of globally competitive solutions aligned with national priorities." As part of the partnership, the institutions will jointly undertake exploratory and applied research, simulation and modelling, prototype development, validation of critical technologies and generation of intellectual property.

BEML Ltd operates under three major business verticals: defence and aerospace, mining and construction and rail and metro. PTI ABI TRB