BEML inks pact with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to develop technologies for marine sector

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) State-owned BEML on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to develop technologies for the marine industry.

The company aims to leverage the opportunity to expand its expertise into the marine sector, BEML said in a statement.

"BEML and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) have entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly advance research and development in cutting-edge technologies for marine applications," it said.

As part of the agreement, BEML will provide technical support for the design and manufacturing of strategic equipment, specifically suited for marine applications.

MDL will make dedicated facilities available to BEML's research team, facilitating the development, testing and validation of innovative technologies and systems.

Together, the two organisations aim to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions, aligning with India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and strengthening the nation's maritime capabilities.

BEML aims to leverage the partnership with MDL to develop solutions for futuristic marine applications to expand its expertise in the marine sector, the company said.

BEML CMD Shantanu Roy said, "The collaboration underscores our commitment to reducing dependency on imports for the defence forces while strengthening our manufacturing capabilities and contributing to India's self-reliance in the defence and maritime domain".

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders specialises in the construction of wardships and submarines for the Indian Navy, ships for coast guard as well as other maritime platforms for commercial purposes.

BEML, under the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals construction and mining, rail and metro and defence and aerospace. PTI ABI BAL BAL