BEML, Kineco tie up to develop advance composite materials for defence, aerospace applications

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) State-owned BEML has partnered with Kineco Ltd to work in the field of advanced composite manufacturing for defence and aerospace applications.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged in the presence of BEML CMD Shantanu Roy, and Shekhar Sardessai, Founder and CMD, Kineco Limited, along with senior officials from both organisations in the national capital.

As part of the collaboration, BEML and Kineco will jointly engage in the development and manufacturing of carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) structures, glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP) panels and components, honeycomb cores, foams, and bonding consumables for metallic detail parts.

These advanced materials are integral to next-generation aerospace and defence systems, offering lightweight strength, enhanced durability, and superior performance.

"By integrating Kineco's composite manufacturing expertise with BEML's engineering excellence, we aim to create world-class solutions that reinforce India's pursuit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India in high-value defence technologies," BEML CMD Roy said.

BEML, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals - construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.