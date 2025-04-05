BEML launches indigenously designed Motor Grader BG 1205

Bengaluru, Apr 5 (PTI) BEML Ltd, one of India’s leading mining and construction equipment manufacturers, on Saturday announced the launch of its indigenously designed and developed Motor Grader BG 1205 at its Mysuru complex.

This the company said is a significant milestone that underscores BEML’s unwavering commitment to self-reliance and aligns seamlessly with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

"Equipped with an impressive 24-foot blade, the BG 1205 has been meticulously crafted to meet the evolving demands of the mining sector. Designed especially for high-intensity operations in regions such as SECL Bilaspur and Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) in Singrauli, this state-of-the-art equipment is tailored to support the increasing need for efficient road-laying machinery capable of handling high-capacity dumpers," the BEML Ltd said, in a statement.

With a focus on superior performance, the BG 1205 is set to enhance productivity, ensure operational efficiency, and contribute significantly to the sustainability of mining operations, it added.

According to Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Ltd, this launch is a reaffirmation of the company's continuous pursuit of research and development to build modern equipment that future-proofs the mining sector.

"It is a proud moment that reflects our dedication not only to technological innovation, but also to empowering our partners in the mining industry," he stated.