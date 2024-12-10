BEML Ltd bags order for 50-ton trailer worth Rs 83.51 cr from Defence Ministry

Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) BEML Limited, a Public Sector Undertaking, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a contract from the Ministry of Defence for supplying a 50-ton trailer valued at Rs 83.51 crore.

Advertisment

This order highlights BEML's strength and capability in delivering advanced, indigenous products to enhance India’s defence infrastructure, the company said.

In a statement, BEML said, "The 50-ton heavy-duty trailer is specifically designed for the transportation of battle tanks and features 12 twin wheels for durability and stability in challenging terrains. With a payload capacity of 50 tonne, the trailer is engineered to be towed by the BEML HMV 8x8 vehicle." Notably, it includes advanced features such as a steerable turntable for 55-degree rotation in both directions, a twin-line air brake system, emergency brakes, and mechanically operated parking brakes, the statement added.

According to BEML, the rear chassis frame is equipped with a combination of fixed, hinged, and loose ramps to ensure the efficient loading of tanks.

Advertisment

"This contract is a testament to our growing role in supporting the defence sector, and we look forward to expanding our contributions even further," said Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Ltd. PTI AMP SSK KH