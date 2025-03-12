BEML Ltd, Dragflow S R L sign MoU to enhance indigenous dredging solutions

Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) BEML Limited, a Public Sector Undertaking, announced on Wednesday that it has signed an MoU with Italy-based Dragflow S R L to collaborate on the design, development, testing, commissioning, supply, and after-sales service of Amphibious Cutter Suction Dredgers.

This strategic alliance aims to provide cost-effective, reliable, and locally manufactured de-silting solutions for riverine and inland waterways, as well as other marine dredging applications in India and global markets, the company said.

In a press release, BEML Limited said, "This partnership marks a significant step toward addressing the critical need for advanced dredging solutions in India’s waterways, reservoirs, and urban flood management systems." It added, "By manufacturing high-performance amphibious cutter suction dredgers, this initiative will play a crucial role in restoring power generation efficiency, ensuring safer navigation, and mitigating urban flooding risks." Further, the initiative aligns with the Government of India’s Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, strengthening local manufacturing capabilities and reducing reliance on imports, the statement said.

Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Ltd, said, "Our collaboration with Dragflow, Italy, is a strategic move toward revolutionising dredging solutions, not just for India but for global markets." "By developing high-performance amphibious cutter suction dredgers, we are addressing critical challenges in waterway management, reservoir sustainability, and urban flood resilience," he added.

Further, he said that the partnership enhances power generation efficiency, strengthens navigation safety, and aligns with global sustainability priorities.

"Moreover, it positions BEML on the global stage for its engineering excellence," Roy added. PTI AMP SSK ROH