BEML Ltd partners with KSOE & HSHI to build next-generation maritime & port crane ecosystem

Bengaluru, Dec 5 (PTI) BEML Ltd, a public sector undertaking, on Friday said it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd (KSOE) and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) here to build next-generation maritime and port crane ecosystem.

This collaboration brings together three global engineering leaders to jointly design, develop, manufacture, integrate, install, commission, and support a new generation of conventional and autonomous maritime and port cranes to be produced in India, supported by comprehensive after-sales service, spares, and training capabilities, it said.

"This partnership is closely aligned with India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, with the aspiration to grow India's port capacity to 10,000 MMTPA, and position India among the world's top five maritime powers. It marks an important step in developing indigenous capabilities in a strategic high technology sector like port cranes and reinforces our continued commitment to achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the maritime sector," BEML Ltd said in a statement.

According to the statement, by bringing together BEML's indigenous manufacturing scale and engineering expertise with the advanced global capabilities of KSOE and HSHI, the partnership aims to accelerate the modernisation of India's port operations and maritime infrastructure, reducing import dependence and enabling India to build advanced, high-capacity, smart and energy-efficient crane systems tailored for the next era of port expansion, shipyard automation and cargo-handling excellence.

Further, this manufacturing will also strengthen the private sector and create high-value direct and indirect jobs, it stated.