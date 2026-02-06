BEML Q3 loss at Rs 22 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) State-owned BEML on Friday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 22.38 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 on account of higher expenses.

However, the company, which is a leading mining and construction equipment manufacturer, had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 24.41 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company in the December quarter rose to Rs 1,087.13 crore over Rs 880.28 crore in the year-ago period, BEML said in a filing to BSE.

The expenses of the company also increased to Rs 1,112.54 crore over Rs 850.70 crore in the year-ago period.

The company operates under three major business verticals--mining and construction, defence and rail and metro.