BEML Q4 profit rises 12% to Rs 287.55 crore

New Delhi: Mining equipment manufacturer BEML on Friday reported an 11.9 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 287.55 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 256.80 crore in the year-ago period, BEML said in a filing to BSE.

The income of the company in the January-March period rose to Rs 1,656.36 crore from Rs 1,518.25 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The profit of the company for the year ended March 31, 2025, rose to Rs 292.52 crore over Rs 281.77 crore in the previous fiscal.

BEML's income for the year ended March 31, 2025, declined to Rs 4,045.95 crore from Rs 4,096.56 crore in the previous financial year.

BEML Limited (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited) is a public sector undertaking specialising in the manufacturing of heavy equipment for mining, construction, defense, and rail/metro sectors.