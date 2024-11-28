BEML secures Rs 3,658 cr contract from Chennai Metro Rail

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Bengaluru-headquartered BEML on Thursday said it has been awarded a contract worth approximately Rs 3,658 crore by the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.

Under the project, BEML will deliver 210 metro cars configured into 70 three-car train sets which will primarily operate in Unattended Train Operation mode.

According to the statement, the metro trains will serve three key corridors in Chennai -- Madhavaram to Sipcot (45.8 km), Lighthouse to Poonamallee (26.1 km) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47 km).

The total network spans 118.9 km, including 76.3 km of elevated tracks and 42.6 km underground, the statement said, adding that the first train set is scheduled for delivery in January 2027, with the final trainset expected by April 2029.

The company said the contract involves design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning, and training for Standard Gauge Metro Rolling Stock (Electrical Multiple Units) and Depot Machinery & Plant, along with a 15-year comprehensive maintenance contract.

BEML CMD Shantanu Roy said, "At BEML, we take immense pride in contributing to the nation's infrastructure development.” BEML Ltd is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence, plays a pivotal role in serving India's core sectors like Defence, Rail, Power, Mining and Construction by offering world class products. PTI BKS DRR