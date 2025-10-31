BEML signs multiple agreements with Dredging Corp

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) State-owned BEML on Friday said it has signed multiple agreements with Dredging Corporation of India to design and construct dredgers, as well as supply spare parts.

Both companies entered into a strategic collaboration through the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth approximately Rs 350 crore during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, BEML said in a statement.

These MoUs encompass a broad spectrum of initiatives, including the supply of indigenous spares for DCIL dredgers, the design and construction of inland cutter suction dredgers, and the development of cable dredgers, long-reach excavators, and customised dredging solutions to support reservoir de-siltation and inland waterway development across the country.

BEML CMD Shantanu Roy said, "Together with DCIL, we are committed to enhancing self-reliance and driving the nation's maritime growth story forward".

"Under this partnership, BEML will spearhead the supply, maintenance, and lifecycle support of dredgers and related equipment, while DCIL will oversee their deployment and operational management across key maritime and inland waterway projects," the statement said.

BEML, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals - construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.