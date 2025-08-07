BEML to set up Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat train coach manufacturing facility in Umaria: MP CM

Bhopal, Aug 7 (PTI) With an aim to promote the 'Make in India' mantra, public sector unit BEML will manufacture Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and metro rail coaches in Umaria in Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

The foundation stone for the BEML manufacturing unit will be laid by Defence Minister Minister Rajnath Singh on August 10 in the presence of Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will attend the event virtually, Yadav told reporters.

The state government is moving towards 'make in Madhya Pradesh' to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' mantra, the CM said.

"Bhopal region, which is developing as a metropolitan city, will greatly benefit from this project, under which BEML will manufacture coaches of the country's premium trains like Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and metro rail. The cost of this project is Rs 1800 crore. It has been named BRAHMA (BEML Rail Hub for Manufacturing)," Yadav said.

"Nearly 5000 people will get direct and indirect employment in this project. It is the first time Madhya Pradesh is going to get a facility to manufacture this type of railway coach. This will give the state an important place on the railway production map of the country," the CM added. he said.

A total of 148 acres has been allotted for this project in Goharganj tehsil of Umaria village. he said, adding the company will initially make 125-200 coaches annually, which will go up to 1100 coaches in five years.

"This project will create large scale and small industries in Bhopal and Raisen areas that will supply production material to BEML in the days to come. This new project of BEML is an important step towards self-reliant India. Project Brahma India's next-gen rail manufacturing hub is not just a plant, but a vision. It is a self-reliant future-ready and globally competitive project," Yadav said.

The site of the factory is near Bhojpur, which is part of Vidisha Lok Sabha seat represented by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan BEML Limited is a 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It plays an important role in defence, rail, mining and construction. BEML operates in three sectors namely Defence-Aerospace, Mining-Construction and Rail-Metro, an official said.