Bengal allocates Rs 1.18 lakh crore for gender budget, Rs 59,000cr for child welfare in 2025-26

Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) The West Bengal government has allocated Rs 1,18,294.89 crore for gender-specific schemes in the 2025-26 budget, a significant rise from the Rs 85,421.53 crore spent in 2023-24, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee announced on Wednesday.

The allocation for gender-specific schemes in the 2025-26 budget has increased by approximately 38.48 per cent compared to the actual expenditure in 2023-24.

The allocation for child-specific schemes has also risen by 17.75 per cent over the same period.

The allocation includes Rs 34,958.62 crore for schemes exclusively benefiting women and Rs 83,336.27 crore for initiatives with 30 to 99 per cent focus on women's development and empowerment.

For child-specific schemes, the government has earmarked Rs 59,000.13 crore in 2025-26, up from Rs 50,107.64 crore in actual expenditure during 2023-24.

Bhattacharjee also announced a Rs 200 crore scheme to provide smartphones to ASHA workers and a Rs 150 crore fund for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to set up stalls for their businesses.

SHGs, primarily comprising women, play a crucial role in financial empowerment at the grassroots level. PTI BSM/dc NN