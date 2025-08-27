Bengal attracted Rs 5,710 cr private investment in tourism last year, leads in homestays: Official

Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) West Bengal’s tourism sector attracted private investment worth Rs 5,710 crore last year, driven by new luxury hotels, homestays and festival-driven growth, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the MCCI Tourism Conclave, Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Nandini Chakravorty said 42 new luxury hotels came up in the state last year, while Bengal ranked first in homestay registrations with 5,322 operational units and 3,755 more in the pipeline.

"In the tourism sector, around Rs 5,710 crore private investment has come last year. In the same period, 42 new luxury hotels have opened in the state," she added.

"Jagannath Dham in Digha has seen a huge boost in footfall, and religious tourism is becoming a strong attraction. Festival tourism is also growing, with Durga Puja generating an economic value of over Rs 30,000 crore annually," a statement said quoting her.

In addition, 730 MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) events were hosted in the state last year, she said.

The state government is working on multiple projects to boost tourism, with a focus on river tourism, luxury stays and cultural experiences, state Tourism Minister Indranil Sen said.

River tourism will be a priority, and the department will work closely with Kolkata Port to achieve convergence, he said.

Kolkata Port chairman Rathendra Raman announced plans for a world-class river cruise terminal, two new activity centres and riverfront projects.

"Dynamic lighting of Howrah Bridge and the development of Millennium Park 3 are in progress," he added.

MCCI president Amit Saraogi said West Bengal welcomed a record 18.5 crore visitors in 2024, up from 14.5 crore in 2023 and 8.4 crore in 2022.

"This positions Bengal among the top tourist destinations in India, outpacing several peers," he added. PTI BSM MNB