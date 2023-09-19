Bengal business summit this year to focus on MSME sector: Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the next edition of the business summit, scheduled in November, will focus on the MSME sector.

Banerjee, who is on a tour to Spain to attract investments in Bengal, said that there are hundreds of MSME units in the state which employ many people.

Speaking at a business event in Barcelona, the chief minister said, "The seventh edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit will focus on the MSME sector. Of course, big industries will also be there. There are hundreds of MSME units in the state which employ millions of people. Many from outside West Bengal also come to the state to work." She said the state government wants Spain to be a partner for this year's business summit which will be held in Kolkata on November 21 and 22.

Notably, the European country had been a partner for the international book fair in Kolkata.

The chief minister also urged Spanish investors to invest in the food processing industry in the state.

"Spain is a global leader in food processing. West Bengal has great human capital with a huge talent pool. Cost of operations is low, as the state is endowed with cheap labour, uninterrupted power supply and excellent last mile connectivity," Banerjee said.

The state has a huge locational advantage as well, the CM said at the event.

West Bengal is home to top international and national companies, and a leading state in the fields of cement, iron and steel, tea, jute, FMCG, logistics and IT among others, she said.

The government wants industries to come to West Bengal as the state is one the fastest growing economies of India, Banerjee said, adding that it serves as a gateway to parts of South East Asia and the North Eastern region of the country.

"With an abundance of industrial excellence and skilled workforce, a zero-tolerance policy for strikes, a low cost of doing business, world-class infrastructure, a thriving consumer base, abundant agricultural resources, immense tourism potential and strategic geographic location, Bengal stands ready and eager to welcome investment," she wrote on Facebook.

"We believe in humanism. We believe in unity in diversity. The poorest of the poor people have to be taken care of and we provide social security to 99 per cent of the people," she said.

The CM also mentioned that the empowerment of women is very strong in West Bengal.

"We empower women of all castes and communities. Bengal is for all.

"We respect every religion. Religion is for all. Some people may believe in a particular religion, but festivals are for all", the chief minister added. PTI DC BDC