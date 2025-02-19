Bengal cold storage association urges govt to revise rent

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) The West Bengal Cold Storage Association (WBCSA) on Wednesday urged the state government to revise the rent of cold storages for potatoes, citing rising input costs and stagnant tariffs.

Addressing the 60th annual general meeting of the WBCSA, president Sunil Kumar Rana highlighted the need for a uniform release system of stored potatoes to ensure steady prices and regular supply.

Rana estimated a production of 135-140 lakh tons of potatoes in the current season, exceeding the state's domestic consumption of 65 lakh tons.

"We have suggested authorities to frame a system for releasing stored stock at a uniform rate of 12 per cent each month during the unloading period to avoid disruptions," Rana said.

The WBCSA president also demanded that the government initiate a programme for farmers to maintain proper grading, curing, and assortment of potatoes, and standardise these processes.

Rana said cold storage rents has remained stagnant at Rs 168-172 per quintal for the past four years, despite an expert committee recommending a rate of Rs 190-194 per quintal.

He warned that the existing rent structure may hamper the operation of cold storages in the upcoming season, with over 150 cold storages already classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) by banks.

The WBCSA president suggested that cold storage rent calculations be based on 85 per cent storage capacity, rather than the current 100 per cent capacity, as full utilisation is rarely achieved. PTI BSM MNB