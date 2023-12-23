Bengal gets Rs 5,488cr from Centre as additional instalment of tax devolution

Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) West Bengal has received Rs 5,488.88 crore as additional instalment of tax devolution by the Centre.

On Friday, the Centre had disbursed Rs 72,961.21 crore to all states as tax devolution for funding various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.

This comes in addition to the tax devolution instalment due to states on January 10, 2024, the government said.

The Centre disburses tax devolution funds in 14 yearly instalments.

In the latest allocation, Uttar Pradesh received the largest share at Rs 13,088.51 crore. This was followed by Bihar (Rs 7,338 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 5,727.44 crore), West Bengal (Rs 5,488.88 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 4,608.96 crore), Rajasthan (Rs 4,396.64 crore) and Odisha ( Rs 3,303.69 crore). PTI BSM MNB