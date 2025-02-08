Bengal govt forms investment synergy panel to boost ease of doing business

Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Saturday formed an investment synergy committee to expedite implementation of project proposals and boost the ease of doing business in the state.

A notification to this effect was issued two days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during the Bengal Global Business Summit, announced that a panel would be set up to ensure ease of doing business in the state.

The State-Level Investment Synergy Committee (SLISC), chaired by the chief secretary, will act as a single-window clearance system for investment proposals, ensuring approvals within a mandated timeframe, the notification said.

The initiative aims to streamline the process of obtaining necessary clearances and approvals for industrial projects and other investments in the state.

The SLISC will include heads of 19 departments, including industry, commerce and enterprises, environment, finance, labour, and urban development.

The chief secretary may also include heads of other relevant departments as required, an official said.

According to the notification, the key objectives of SLISC include a "single-point interface, provide a centralised platform for all investment proposals and business-related services".

Approvals are to be granted within a maximum of one month.

Other objectives include eliminating bottlenecks, supporting diverse sectors such as manufacturing, IT/ITES, healthcare, real estate, and services, enabling real-time monitoring, introducing an online grievance redressal and feedback system, and integrating data across platforms, the notification said.

The committee will meet fortnightly to review pending applications and address issues in real time, the official said.

Entrepreneurs and investors may also present their projects during these meetings for immediate resolution of queries.

In addition to the state-level panel, investment synergy committees (ISCs) led by DMs will be formed at the district level.

"These committees will coordinate with the SLISC to resolve local issues and ensure smooth implementation of projects," the notification said.

The Industry, Commerce, and Enterprises Department will provide secretarial assistance to the SLISC, ensuring efficient functioning and coordination.

The state-level committee will further integrate with www.silpasathi.wb.gov.in to simplify the application and approval process.

Business chambers stated that the initiative is expected to strengthen West Bengal's position as a leading investment destination. PTI BSM BDC