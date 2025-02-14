Bengal govt keeping vigil on bird flu situation in Andhra: Minister

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) The West Bengal government is keeping a vigil on poultry imports in the wake of the bird flu outbreak in Andhra Pradesh, a minister said on Friday.

Bengal Animal Resources Development Minister Swapan Debnath said the department is aware of the situation.

"We are aware of the situation and keeping a strict vigil," the minister told PTI.

He, however, did not announce a ban on imports of poultry items from the southern state.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns over the potential impact of the outbreak of avian influenza in Andhra Pradesh on West Bengal's poultry sector.

Notably, West Bengal sources eggs from Andhra Pradesh.

The West Bengal Poultry Federation assured that stringent surveillance has been in place since November last year to prevent the virus from entering the state.

The outbreak has also started affecting poultry sales in Bengal, with markets witnessing fewer buyers As a result, chicken prices have dropped to Rs 200 per kg, down from Rs 220 just a few days ago.

Despite the decline in prices, demand remains weak as uncertainty over the virus persists, traders said.

According to a doctor, bird flu is common during this period, but the virus generally does not transmit to humans.

There is a risk of virus transmission among those who handle birds, but experts do not see any risk in consuming cooked poultry meat, as the virus gets killed in extreme heat.

Andhra Pradesh minister K Athcannaidu had on Wednesday said there was no need to panic over the outbreak of avian influenza in the state as measures to control it are in place.