Bengal govt seeks a greater industry role in WBIDC decision-making

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) The West Bengal government is advocating for a more significant role of the industry in the decision-making processes of its nodal agency, WBIDC, to expedite and enhance the investment climate in the state, industry sources said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during a closed-door meeting with industrialists during the day, called for an increased industry presence in the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC).

The exact details of the plan in this regard were not immediately known and there is no official confirmation about the move.

Observers noted that if the plan is implemented, it would reduce red tape and foster an industry-friendly environment, thereby boosting investment attraction.

One of the participants from the industry side said that the chief minister was very receptive to certain issues presented and asked officials to address them immediately.

He said that she promptly allocated land for a steel project of a private company and a toy park project when the issues were brought up before her. PTI BSM NN