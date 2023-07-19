Bengal govt to build Rs 65-cr greenfield modern dairy project at Haringhata

Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) The West Bengal government will build a greenfield modern dairy project worth Rs 65.48 crore at Haringhata in Nadia district, the first since 1970s.

Advertisment

Ice Make Refrigeration Limited has received the turnkey contract from West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Limited (WBLDCL), which is the executing agency for Banglar Dairy Ltd, owned by the state government's animal resources department.

"This will be a modern dairy project with a processing capacity of 1.5 lakh litres of milk, but in the first phase, it will be one lakh litres a day. It will process fresh milk and value-added milk products. This fresh public sector dairy project is coming up after decades, since the 1970s," WBLDCL managing director Gouri Shankar Koner told PTI.

"Commercial production is expected by September 2024," he said.

Advertisment

Under this contract, Ice Make will be responsible for the project, which includes the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of civil, mechanical, and electrical work for 1.0 LLPD (expected to expand to 1.5 LLPD) on a turnkey basis.

It is the largest order for Ice Make, its CMD Chandrakant Patel said. He added that their various products and business verticals are consistently gaining market share, and their new manufacturing facility 'ICEBEST' in West Bengal was successfully commissioned.

According to a research report, the dairy sector in Bengal is expected to grow double-digit for the next few years. Several private and cooperatives are active in the state like GCMMF (Amul), Mother Dairy (WBCMPF), Metro Dairy Ltd. and Red Cow Dairy. PTI BSM MNB