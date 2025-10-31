Bengal govt to organise business conclave in Kolkata on Dec 18

Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) The West Bengal government will organise a business conclave in the metropolis on December 18, an official said on Friday.

The conclave will showcase investment opportunities in the state, and highlight industrial success stories of the past, said Amit Mitra, the Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and Finance Department.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to attend the event to be held at the Dhano Dhanyo Auditorium in Kolkata.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal next year.

Mitra said senior officials from all key departments, including the chief secretary, met earlier in the day to discuss plans for the conclave.

“The conclave will highlight success stories from the industry and outline the future growth plans in Bengal,” Mitra said.

The state’s flagship Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) was held on February 5-6 this year, where Banerjee had announced investment commitments worth Rs 4.4 lakh crore. PTI BSM RBT