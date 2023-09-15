Bengal hopeful of tie-ups with middle-east nations for meat exports: Top official

Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) The West Bengal government is expecting "tie-ups" with several middle-east countries for export of meat and meat products, a top official said on Friday.

A team from Bahrain is likely to arrive by September-end to oversee the production and processing of various types of meat in the state, he said.

"We had already started export of goat meat to Qatar during the Football World Cup last year... We also approached Bahrain in August, and a team from that country may visit Bengal this month, though we are yet to get the exact dates," said Gouri Shankar Koner, Managing Director of the West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Ltd.

He was speaking here on the sidelines of the Assocham-organised Global Trade Connect: Exporters Edition.

"If we receive a certification from Bahrain following the team members' visit, it will be a gateway for us to six more countries, including Saudi Arabia and Dubai for meat exports... our focus is on meat shipments of goat, sheep, pig, duck and turkey," Koner told PTI.

The West Bengal government had last year received a contract of 1.2 metric tonnes of meat from Qatar, which is being shipped in batches, he said.

Koner said representatives of companies from Singapore, Bangkok and Bhutan have also shown interest in value-added meat products.

Bengal has two "state-of-the-art" meat processing centres at Haringhata in Nadia and Phansidewa in Darjeeling, he said.

"The two plants produce 20 MT of chicken meat daily and around 5 MT of pig meat apart from duck, turkey, goat and rabbit," Koner added. PTI RBT RG