Bengal: Sagardighi power plant's Rs 28cr water recycling project unveiled

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas on Friday inaugurated the Rs 28 crore Ash Water Recirculation & Recovery System with Lagoon at Sagardighi Thermal Power Station, marking a significant stride towards sustainability of the plant and the region.

Advertisment

The system is expected to recover around 40,000 cubic meters of water daily, making a significant impact on water conservation efforts in the region.

Located in Murshidabad district, it is the largest electricity plant of the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) with a capacity of 1600 MW thermal and 18 MW solar power.

"The Ash Water Recirculation & Recovery System is a remarkable project that showcases our commitment to a greener and more environmentally responsible future for West Bengal's power generation," Biswas said.

Advertisment

With the ongoing expansion to add a 660 MW supercritical thermal unit and 20 MW floating solar plants, the water demand has been on the rise in the Sagardighi plant.

Recognising the importance of preserving water as a valuable natural resource and aiming to achieve the goal of "Reduce - Reuse - Recycle," the Ash Water Recirculation & Recovery System project was undertaken by the corporation.

The project aims at reducing the daily raw water requirement, even after capacity augmentation, and ensuring compliance with environmental norms of "zero discharge." The newly inaugurated system includes a lagoon with a capacity of 6 lakh cubic meters and has been completed at a project cost of Rs 26.81 crore.

The minister also virtually inaugurated a skill development programme for the unemployed youth in the vicinity of Bakreshwar Thermal Power Station.

WBPDCL CMD PB Salim who was also present on the occasion, highlighted the government's commitment to not only improving energy infrastructure but also investing in the local workforce. PTI BSM NN