Bengal sets ambitious target to double exports by 2030

Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) The West Bengal government has set a target to double its exports by 2030, state commerce and industry minister said on Monday.

The state introduced the West Bengal Export Promotion Policy last year and also set up Export Facilitation Centers in every district to increase the number of exporters, minister Shashi Panja said at the EEPC India award event.

The export value from West Bengal in the 2023-24 fiscal was around Rs one lakh crore, Co-chair of the state's International Trade and Logistics Committee, Sanjay Budhia, said.

"The government has introduced the West Bengal Export Promotion Policy to boost exports from the state. We have also reconstituted the West Bengal Exports Committee," Panja said.

Export Facilitation Centers have been established in every district to further increase exports from the state, Panja mentioned.

The minister highlighted the significant contribution of the MSME sector to the export of various goods and services from the state.

Panja also noted that the state's GDP increased from Rs 4.6 lakh crore in the 2010-11 fiscal year to Rs 17 lakh crore in the 2023-24. PTI BSM NN