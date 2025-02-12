Bengal targets 20 pc renewable energy share in power mix by 2030: Minister

Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) West Bengal is targeting to meet 20 per cent of its total energy requirement from renewable sources by 2030, a minister said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 6th Edition of Energy Meet & Excellence Awards, organised by Assocham, Md Ghulam Rabbani, the minister for non-conventional and renewable energy sources, highlighted the state's commitment to sustainable energy, citing the 900 MW Bandu Pumped Storage Project in Purulia as a key example.

He said, "West Bengal is targeting 20 per cent of its total energy requirement from renewable sources by 2030. This is not just an ambitious target but a well-planned strategic commitment." Department Additional Chief Secretary Barun Kumar Ray emphasised the need for innovative approaches, including hybrid systems integrating solar, wind and biomass sources to accelerate renewable energy adoption.

"The state is working on solarising agricultural pumps, which currently rely heavily on the state grid and fossil fuels. We are in discussions with the water resources, agriculture, and irrigation departments for the implementation of solar-powered pumps," Ray said.

He also stressed the need to expand charging infrastructure to support the growing number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the state.

West Bengal is exploring gas production from biodegradable waste in collaboration with Bengal Gas Company Ltd, he said.

"The state has significant potential in this area, and we intend to work together to harness it," Ray added.

Additionally, the government is planning to utilise solar energy from rooftop panels installed in government schools to power mid-day meal cooking, replacing firewood and LPG.

Vineet Sikka, MD (Distribution) of CESC Ltd, said the company would support the government in promoting rooftop solar projects in Kolkata and invest in battery storage solutions for surplus renewable energy.