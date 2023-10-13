Bengal to announce new incentive policy for food processing sector: Minister

Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) The West Bengal government is coming up with a new incentive policy for the food processing sector, which will be unveiled at the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) to be held in November, a state minister said on Friday.

Speaking at a CII event here, Minister-in-Charge of the Agriculture Department Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay also said income of the farmers of the state has “tripled” over the last decade.

Chattopadhyay stressed upon the role of the Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in bridging the gap between buyers and producers of farm products for mutual benefit.

West Bengal Food Processing and Horticulture Minister Arup Roy said there is a huge untapped potential in this sector for exports, which needs to be harnessed.

The agriculture and allied sectors contribute around 20 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and support 57 per cent of the workforce, another government official said.

Onkar Singh Meena, the Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department, added that 1,600 projects totaling Rs 2,000 crore have been approved under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF). PTI DC RBT