Bengal to announce policies on GCC, semiconductor: Minister

Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) The West Bengal government plans to announce policies on global capability centres (GCC) and semiconductor in the coming months to position the state as the next IT destination in the country, IT and Electronics department minister Babul Supriyo said on Thursday.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by CII here, the minister said that West Bengal aspires to be the next IT hub in India.

"By facilitating a conducive environment to technological companies like 100 per cent electric duty waiver, 100 per cent waiver of stamp duty and 50 per cent waiver of property tax, the state will become a favourite destination for the firms", he said.

The government is in the process of coming up with policies on GCC and semiconductor with the view to create digital infrastructure in the state.

GCCs are offshore units of multinational companies that operate across the globe and generate substantial employment opportunities. PTI dc RG