Bengal traders call for strike against ‘harassment’ in exporting potatoes

Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) Potato traders in West Bengal have called for an indefinite strike, protesting against alleged harassment by the state government and local administrations in exporting the tuber to other states.

The strike is likely to lead to an increase in prices, which are already high, ranging between Rs 36-40 per kg depending on size and variety.

The strike was called from Sunday by the Progressive Potato Traders' Association (PPTA), which alleges that the authorities are "illegally" detaining trucks carrying the tuber going to neighbouring states.

"There has been no response yet from the government, and the strike will continue. The government cannot stop the movement of potatoes under the new law," a senior PPTA official said.

Though no comments were available from state administration on the strike, it is believed that the government is restricting potato exports to control prices for consumers in Bengal consumers.

"Due to the strike called by traders across the state, there have been no buyers. Potatoes have not been moved out of cold storages," said a source from the Cold Storage Association.

He said the potatoes sought to be exported are of small-sized variety which is not consumed in West Bengal but has demand in neighbouring states.

In a recent meeting with the agriculture task force, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed officials to bring down potato prices, but the measures did not work as desired.