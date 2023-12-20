Bengal's first commercial coal mine to begin production in 6 months: Rashmi Group

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) Rashmi Group, a Kolkata-based player in the iron and steel sector, has secured the first-ever private coal mining rights in West Bengal and the company expects to start extracting coal within six months, an official said on The company has announced an investment of around Rs 2000 crore in mining activities.

Advertisment

The group has been allotted three coal mines in the state: Kagra Joydev Coal Block and Kasta East Coal Block in Birbhum district, and Jagannathpur B in Paschim Bardhaman.

Of these, Jagannathpur B was allotted as captive mining. The combined mineable coal deposit across these three mines is estimated at over 200 million tonnes, officials said.

"We are in the process of selecting a Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) and anticipate restarting production at Kagra Joydev within six months, with the remaining two mines following suit within the next year," Rashmi Group promoter Sanjib Patwari told PTI.

Advertisment

"The total annual production will reach 8-9 million tonnes, but we will primarily use it for our internal needs due to our ongoing steel operation expansion," he said.

Following cabinet approval under the "Long Term Settlement" (LTS) Scheme, the West Bengal government has transferred 715.58 acres of land to Rashmi Group at the Kagra Joydev Coal Block, which was previously allocated to DVC, the officials said.

Rashmi Group's cumulative capital expenditure in West Bengal has reached Rs 15,450 crore by FY 2023.

Advertisment

"The group is committed to further strengthening its presence in the state," Patwari said.

"We propose investments of Rs 20,000 crore in expanding the steel plant and an additional Rs 2000 crore in mining activities from 2023 to 2030," he said.

He also estimates that the state government will benefit from significant tax and levy revenues of Rs 1200-1300 crore per annum for the next 50 years, along with the creation of over 10,000 direct and indirect job opportunities through these mines.

Rashmi Group, with a combined revenue of around Rs 29,000 crore, operates in various industries, including integrated iron and steel products, cement, power, and mining. PTI BSM NN