Bengal's garment industry buyers & sellers meet generates Rs 850 crore biz

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) The 55th Garment Buyers and Sellers Meet of WBGMDA generated an estimated Rs 850 crore in business transactions in wholesale deals, an official said on Friday.

Over 900 national and international brands participated in the three-day event of the West Bengal Garment and Manufacturer and Dealers Association (WBGMDA), a statement said.

"This industry already boasts one of the largest workforces in the country, with over 50 lakh employees engaged directly or indirectly," said Hari Kishan Rathi, president of WBGMDA.

"The Rs 850 crore in business transactions, driven by participation from 900 national and international brands, reinforces the potential of this meet to elevate Bengal's readymade garment industry. We are deeply grateful for the government's continued support for the textile and garment sector, particularly in promoting clothing businesses and marketing opportunities," he said.

The association has requested the state government for land for a dedicated showroom hub for garment makers at Rajarhat, New Town which will help draw more buyers to the state.

"We require at least 4-5 bighas to build a common showroom complex at Rajarhat. This would allow buyers to easily visit the showroom and access offers of our members under one roof. Visitors can make deals conveniently as New Town is near to the airport," Devendra Baid, secretary of WBGMDA said.

Such hubs will help boost export, he said.

Asked about the garment park, Baid said the state government has "proposed land in far-off areas like Kalyani, but manufacturers have expressed concerns about travel costs and time constraints". PTI BSM RG