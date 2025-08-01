Bengal’s GST collections rise 12pc in July; state outpaces Jharkhand, Odisha in monthly growth

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) West Bengal reported a robust 12 per cent year-on-year growth in gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for July, clocking Rs 5,895 crore compared to Rs 5,257 crore in the same month last year, according to provisional figures released by the Centre.

This marks a steady improvement in consumption and business activity in the state, putting it ahead of some of its eastern peers in terms of monthly growth.

However, cumulative GST revenues for the fiscal year so far present a mixed trend.

West Bengal’s post-settlement SGST — the state’s share after IGST apportionment — for the April–July period stood at Rs 15,153 crore, a marginal decline of 1 per cent over the same period last year.

On a pre-settlement basis, the SGST collection rose 5 per cent to Rs 8,870 crore in the first four months of FY26, up from Rs 8,466 crore a year ago.

Mixed performance across eastern states.

Among the eastern states, Bihar led the pack with a 16 per cent jump in gross GST collections in July at Rs 1,813 crore, compared to Rs 1,569 crore in the same month of FY25. Its cumulative post-settlement SGST rose 7 per cent to Rs 10,264 crore.

Jharkhand saw a 3 per cent dip in July gross GST collections at Rs 3,040 crore but posted a 9 per cent growth in cumulative post-settlement SGST at Rs 5,177 crore.

Odisha registered Rs 4,991 crore in gross GST revenues for July, a modest 1 per cent rise over the previous year. However, its cumulative post-settlement SGST contracted 9 per cent to Rs 8,282 crore.

While West Bengal’s July performance outpaced Jharkhand and Odisha in terms of gross GST growth, the decline in cumulative net settlements reflects evolving IGST apportionment patterns and possible variations in input tax credit claims.

Final figures may vary slightly after reconciliation, a finance ministry official said.

Total GST for the country registered YoY growth of 7 per cent to Rs 1,43,023 crore for the month under review. PTI BSM NN