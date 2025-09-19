Bengal's outlay for social sector at 21.6 pc of state budget: Amit Mitra

Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) Principal chief advisor to West Bengal chief minister, Amit Mitra, on Friday said the outlay for the social sector in the state stands at 21.6 per cent of the budget.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here, Mitra said social sector spending in West Bengal has significantly increased from Rs 7,000 crore in the 2010-11 financial year to Rs 62,000 crore at present.

He said tax collections by the Centre from West Bengal had also gone up substantially, both in direct and indirect taxes.

During the period from 2017-18 to 2024-25, tax collections from West Bengal touched more than Rs 9 lakh crore, Mitra said.

"West Bengal is getting its share of the collection through devolution as per recommendations of the Finance Commission," he said.

Mitra also said the state government has increased capital expenditure, while revenue and fiscal deficits have decreased.

The state government has developed IT hubs in tier II and III cities, and also set up a world-class leather complex at Bantala near Kolkata.

According to Mitra, West Bengal's GSDP in 2024-25 increased by 6.80 per cent, while the national GDP rose by 6.37 per cent.

Referring to the US tariffs, he said it is not good for the Indian economy as exports to that country are substantial. PTI DC BDC