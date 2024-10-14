Bengaluru Airport City breaks ground for 2 million sq. ft. business park

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), broke ground for its ambitious two million sq. ft. Business Park, aimed at promoting the city as a global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

This comes as part of the Karnataka Government’s new GCC policy (2024-2029), which aims to create 3.5 lakh jobs and contribute USD 50 billion to the economy, a BIAL statement said on Monday.

Located within the larger Kempegowda International Airport’s (BLR Airport) campus, Bengaluru Airport City is being developed as a mixed-use destination, featuring business parks, an education & health district, R&D hubs, and multiple entertainment and hospitality options, it said.

The Business Park will be built over 17.7 acres.

Executive Director & CEO of BACL, Rao Munukutla, said: “The city has cemented its status as India’s premier hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with 36 per cent of India’s GCC workforce driving growth across IT, biotechnology, automotive, and aerospace.” The upcoming Airport West metro station, located within walking distance from the Business Park, will enhance connectivity to Bengaluru's city centre, providing faster and eco-friendly travel for employees and visitors, it was noted.

As a future entertainment and hospitality hub, plans include India's first 'Concert Arena' within an airport ecosystem and a Convention & Exhibition Centre, it added.