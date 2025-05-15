Bengaluru airport partners with KPMG in India to develop an innovative Generative AI Platform

Bengaluru, May 15 (PTI) Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, has engaged with KPMG in India to harness the transformative capabilities of Generative AI (GenAI), officials said on Thursday.

This partnership aims to redefine airport operations, enhance efficiency, and establish new global benchmarks in aviation by leveraging pioneering GenAI models within a flexible and adaptable architecture, they said.

"The partnership aims to deliver a cutting-edge GenAI platform, specifically tailored to BIAL's operational ecosystem. This platform may be a paradigm shift within the aviation industry, offering transformative capabilities that are expected to redefine airport operations while significantly enhancing customer experience," BIAL said, in a statement.

According to BIAL statement, By processing and analysing vast datasets in real time, powered by a highly flexible and efficient technology stack, the platform aims at enabling smarter decision-making that generates predictive insights that could aid in the delivery of adaptive solutions that evolve with operational demands.

Its ability to recognise patterns and forecast trends could empower airports to proactively anticipate and mitigate disruptions, helping ensure smoother operations and greater resilience.

"At BIAL, we are committed to driving innovation at every level, and our association with KPMG in India is a significant step in unlocking the immense potential of GenAI at Kempegowda International Airport. GenAI's capabilities like real-time decision-making, predictive analytics, and adaptive intelligence enhance our operations, leading to greater efficiency and sustainability.

With a platform centred in data privacy, responsible AI, and scalability, BIAL which is recognised for embracing the latest technological innovations is set to take a leadership position in the aviation industry with a 'Future Ready' airport," George Fanthome, Chief Digital and Information Officer at BIAL stated.