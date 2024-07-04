Bengaluru airport tops in perishable exports from India for fourth year

Bengaluru, Jul 4 (PTI) The Kempegowda International Airport here said on Thursday it continues to serve as the number one airport in India for exporting perishables for the fourth consecutive year. The airport recorded a total perishable cargo tonnage of 63,188 metric tons in 2023-24, an 18 per cent growth compared to the previous financial year, according to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which owns and operates it.

“This achievement highlights KIA’s significant contribution to India's perishable exports, handling 28 per cent of the country's total perishable cargo. BLR Airport also processed 44 per cent of the south India’s total perishable cargo and 28 per cent of the national share for FY 2023-24,” the BIAL said in a statement.

The airport also secured the number one position for poultry product exports in 2023-24, shipping 47,041 metric tons, it added.

Additionally, the airport exported 2,050 metric tons of flowers in the last financial year, it was stated. PTI GMS RS RS