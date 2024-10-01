Bengaluru-based ICAR-NBAIR discovers 63 new insect species

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) The ICAR - National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (ICAR-NBAIR) has said it has discovered 63 new insect species in 2023-2024, significantly enhancing scientific understanding of agriculturally-important insects.

ICAR-NBAIR said in a statement it was granted five patents in the last financial year, further establishing its leadership in innovative pest management solutions, including -- Herbal-based repellent for termites on woody trees, Protocol for alcohol-free plywood-laced melon fly attractant, and 'Dorsa Lure', a plant volatile composition to increase the trap efficiency in mango fruit flies.

Additional biological control agents were released across various areas, greatly reducing the impact of pests, the institute said.

"ICAR-NBAIR achieved groundbreaking progress in gene silencing technology by developing dsRNA constructs, which resulted in up to 85-89 per cent mortality in cotton whitefly (Bemisia tabaci). The institution also completed genome assemblies for four insect species, focusing on critical traits such as insecticide resistance and abiotic stress tolerance," it stated.

ICAR-NBAIR also commercialised 47 technologies, including microbial pesticides, pheromones, and insecticidal formulations. during the year.

"These technologies generated Rs 32.5 million in revenue, and the Bureau signed over 112 licensing agreements to promote their widespread use across industries," the statement said.

ICAR-NBAIR also developed and commercialised biological control agents to manage pests such as the fall armyworm and white grubs. These include novel insecticidal formulations and microbial pesticides, now available in the market, it was stated. PTI AMP RS RS