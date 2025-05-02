Bengaluru-based surgical firm ties up with HSSC to train healthcare professionals

Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI) Healthcare Sector Skill Council, a recognised body under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, has tied up with Bengaluru-based Intuitive Surgical India to train healthcare professionals in critical skills associated with emergency medical responses.

More than 200 candidates in Delhi and Jharkhand are already undergoing a structured training programme as Emergency Medical Technician (EMT's), said a press release issued by Intuitive Surgical India on Friday.

Intuitive Surgical India is a subsidiary of US-based Intuitive Surgical Inc., a global technology company focused on minimally invasive surgery.

"At Intuitive, we recognise that building strong, resilient healthcare infrastructure starts with equipping healthcare professionals with the right skills," said Intuitive India Vice President and General Manager Rohitt Mahajan.

According to him, by combining advanced robotic-assisted technologies with HSSC's expertise in skill development, they aim to empower healthcare professionals across India with critical skills and expertise required to transform patient care.

"By addressing the growing demand for qualified personnel, we aim to contribute to the broader goal of enhancing healthcare delivery across India and ultimately ensuring better care for patients nationwide," added Gina Russo, Vice President, Global Public Affairs, Intuitive Surgical.

Ashish Jain, CEO, HSSC, said, "By working alongside industry leaders like Intuitive, we are committed to building a robust, sustainable, and industry-aligned skilling ecosystem for the healthcare sector. HSSC aims to bridge the demand-supply gap by equipping professionals with specialised skills, hands-on experience, and industry-relevant knowledge.

As crucial frontline responders, EMTs play a vital role in delivering timely medical care during emergency situations, stated the press release.

The programme is designed to enhance their employability and provide career opportunities in the healthcare sector, it added. PTI JR ADB