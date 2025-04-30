Bengaluru sees 59% rise in luxury home sales to Rs 1,000 cr in FY25: Report

New Delhi: Bengaluru's housing market witnessed a 59 per cent growth in sales of luxury homes, costing Rs 10 crore and above, in the last fiscal at a record Rs 1,000 crore on high demand, according to India Sotheby's International Realty and CRE Matrix report.

Real estate consultant India Sotheby's International Realty (ISIR) and real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix's recent report mentioned that Bengaluru's luxury housing market (Rs 10 crore and above) achieved sale bookings of Rs 1,000 crore in 2024-25 against Rs 627 crore in the preceding year.

In volume terms, sales of luxury homes rose to 78 units from 51 units.

The report stated that Rs 10-12 crore ticket-size apartments are seeing the highest sales in Bengaluru's luxury segment.

"Bengaluru's luxury housing market has entered a new league. We're seeing discerning buyers - especially CXOs, startup founders, and global Indians - investing not just in a home, but in a lifestyle. The demand today is driven as much by aspiration as by strategic asset allocation," ISIR CEO Ashwin Chadha said.

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of CRE Matrix, said this is the first time the Bengaluru market has achieved Rs 1,000 crore in sales during a fiscal.

"HNIs and startup founders are leading the charge, taking this segment to brand new heights," he added.

The report noted that 22 per cent of the total sales value in Bengaluru during the last financial year came from Hebbal. It also led in volume, contributing 19 per cent of total units sold.

Commenting on the report, Madhusudhan G, Chairman and Managing Director of Sumadhura Group, said the housing demand in Bengaluru is strongly driven by improvement in infrastructure, including expansion in the metro rail network.

Real estate developer Sanjeevini Group Chairman and Founder, Umesh Gowda HA, said, "Bengaluru has witnessed a remarkable demand in luxury homes. The ever-expanding corporate presence, with record leasing activity and rising incomes, has shifted demand to this category. Micro markets like Varthur and Gunjur, owing to their connectivity to tech hubs, have emerged as a preferred residential destination." Darshan Govindaraju, Director of Vaishnavi Group, said the Indian luxury housing market is witnessing sustained momentum, fuelled not just by NRIs but increasingly by startup founders, ESOP-rich professionals, and investors seeking capital appreciation.

Anjana Sastri, Director - Marketing of Sterling Developers, said, "The luxury housing segment continues to witness remarkable growth in Bengaluru, driven by a combination of economic, social, and lifestyle factors." The city's thriving IT industry, employment opportunities by corporates and multinational companies, development of tech parks in multiple key areas, cosmopolitan appeal, high rental yields and infrastructure development, amongst others, are driving demand for premium and luxury homes, Sastri said.