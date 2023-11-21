Bengaluru Tech Summit to have Chandrayaan-ISRO-Space Industry pavilion

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), the annual global tech event promoted and organised by the Government of Karnataka, will have a Chandrayaan-ISRO-Space Industry pavilion this year.

The pavilion will fit in with BTS's spirit of showcasing India’s rapid advancements in technology-related areas such as IT and DeepTech, the Metaverse and WEB 3.0, Electronics and Semiconductors, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Telecom and 6G, the organisers said.

It is also in line with this year's BTS mission of 'Breaking Boundaries' that captures the spirit of innovation, disruption and exploration, they said in a release on Tuesday.

The 26th edition of the BTS will be held from November 29 to December 1 at Palace Grounds here.

The pavilion will be a testimony to India’s growing influence in the Space domain, as also a display of ISRO’s remarkable achievements and contributions to Space exploration, the release said, adding that it will also showcase the contribution of startups, SMEs and private industry players in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"The Chandrayaan pavilion is a validation of our stellar presence in the Space domain. It is also a display of the extraordinary capabilities of startup enterprises in Space-related industry and their role in India’s success story in the Space domain,” IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge said.

BTS 2023 is expected to have representation from 30-plus countries with over 400 speakers addressing more than 75 sessions. The footfall is expected to cross 50,000 including 3,000 delegates, the release added. PTI KSU RS KSU ANE