Bengaluru to see 21pc growth in housing sales in Jul-Sep at 16,840 units: PropEquity

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Bengaluru's housing market is witnessing strong demand, with sales estimated to rise 21 per cent in July-September to 16,840 units, according to PropEquity.

Sales in Bengaluru's primary housing market stood at 13,966 units in the year-ago period.

Real estate data analytics firm PropEquity data showed that sales of residential properties are likely to increase to 49,559 units during January-September period of 2025 calendar year as against 46,392 units in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

With start of the festive season, real estate developers feel that sales in Bengaluru during the fourth quarter of this calendar year would rise further, closing the year on a strong note.

Sales of housing in the Bengaluru market stood at 61,116 units in the 2024 calendar year, down from 66,600 in the preceding year.

During the COVID pandemic year 2020, sales stood at only 34,480 units but demand revived in subsequent years because of the pent-up demand.

Sales increased to 43,181 units in 2021 and 60,391 units in the 2022 calendar year.

Commenting on the latest data, Bengaluru-based Sattva Group President - Sales, Marketing & CRM Karishmah Siingh said, "Bengaluru's residential boom is fundamentally driven by genuine homebuyers, which makes it exceptionally sustainable. The city's position as a preferred destination for multinationals and GCCs is creating strong demand for quality housing." Many micro-markets within Bengaluru are transforming into high-growth urban centres, supported by enhanced infrastructure and connectivity, she said.

Sanjeevini Group Chairman and Founder, Umesh Gowda H.A noted that the housing demand in Bengaluru is driven by end-users, especially those working in the IT sector and startups.

Ramji Subramaniam, MD, Sowparnika Projects attributed the roubust housing demand in Bengaluru to thriving IT and startups eco-system besides salubrious climate and cosmopolitan culture.

Anjana Sastri, Director - Marketing of Sterling Developers, said the demand is fuelled by a combination of economic, social, and lifestyle factors.

Listing out the driving elements, she said the city's thriving IT industry, employment opportunities, cosmopolitan appeal, high rental yields of residential as well as commercial properties and infrastructure development have helped in sustaining the demand from both end-users and investors.

Rohit Maroo, Executive Director of ORA Realty, said, "For retail investors, plotted developments and second-home farm plots are gaining strong traction. With expanding city limits, government-led infrastructure projects, and rising urbanization, land values in growth corridors are witnessing steady appreciation." Plotted developments are now becoming the preferred choice for a rising middle class seeking freedom to build personalised spaces, Maroo said.

As per the PropEquity data, India's top 9 cities are likely to witness a 4 per cent decline in housing sales in the quarter ending September mainly on lower demand in Mumbai region and Pune.

Total housing sales across nine cities are estimated to fall 4 per cent to 1,00,370 units during the July-September 2025 as against 1,05,081 units in the year-ago period.

P.E Analytics Ltd, a NSE-listed company, owns and operates PropEquity, which covers over 1.7 lakh projects of more than 57,000 developers across 44 cities in India. PTI MJH MR