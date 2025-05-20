BenQ sees promising growth of golf simulators business in India

Taipei (Taiwan), May 20 (PTI) BenQ, a Taiwan-based leading technology company, expects promising growth for its golf simulator projectors, as the trend of this niche business segment is picking up in India among the rich class, said a company official.

Golf simulator projectors provide an indoor golf experience in a tight urban space with technical sophistication and a user-centric design.

“We are installing 20 units per quarter in India,” said BenQ India and South Asia Managing Director Rajeev Singh.

Price for these golf simulator projectors, which come with high-end features such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 4K realism, starts at Rs 10 lakh and goes up to Rs 50 lakh in India.

The company is installing such projectors mostly at large apartments or farm houses, which have larger spaces.

“It (golf simulator projectors) is already very popular in the US, Japan and South Korea," he said.

It is not always easy to go golfing as it's quite expensive and takes a lot of time, that is when simulator projectors come into picture, said Singh.

The simulators come with a set of two projectors, a screen on which the ball is hit, along with AI-based sensors.

BenQ, which has displayed its latest golf simulator projectors at the global tech event Computex here, is present in the segment for the last four years in India.

As per its strategy, BenQ is working with the architects, interior designers and decorators to get its products installed in the high-end properties.

“We are working with high-end architects and interior decorators, because they are the ones who recommend to the customers about this product, depending upon their choices, when the house is being done up or a new house they are entering,” said Singh.

BenQ India, which follows calendar year as its financial year, expects to have Rs 1,000 crore turnover by end of this year.

India is the third third-largest market globally for BenQ after China, followed by the US. PTI KRH ANU