Berger Paints Q2 profit down 23 pc to Rs 206 cr

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Berger Paints India Ltd on Tuesday reported 23.53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 206.38 crore for September quarter FY26, on account of lower sales of exterior products and increased investments in brand building.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 267 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Berger Paints India.

However, revenue from operations was up 1.9 per cent to Rs 2,827.49 crore in September quarter FY26. It was at Rs 2,774.61 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"Profitability was impacted by negative scale effect, and an adverse product mix due to the low sales of exterior products and increased investments in brand building efforts in this quarter," said Managing Director & CEO Abhijit Roy.

Roy said the extended monsoon season right through this quarter saw a muted demand scenario across most markets.

".... in spite of which we were able to deliver high single-digit volume growths and a low positive revenue growth. Though the revenue growth rate this quarter was muted, as per our estimates we have continued to improve on our market share for the Apr-Sept 2025 period over FY25 levels amongst the major listed companies in the paints & coatings space," he said.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,589.68 crore, up 5.85 per cent year-on-year.

"EBITDA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended 30th September, 2025 was Rs 352.3 crore as against Rs 434.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, representing a decline of 18.9 per cent over the corresponding quarter of last year," said an earning statement from Berger Paints.

Total income, which includes other income, was at 2,853.49 crore, up 2.06 per cent year-on-year.

Shares of Berger Paints India on Tuesday settled at Rs 537.50 apiece on BSE, up 0.30 per cent from the previous close.