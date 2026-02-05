Berger Paints Q3 net profit slips 8.3 pc to Rs 271.35 cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Berger Paints India on Thursday reported a decline of 8.3 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 271.35 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 295.97 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Berger Paints India Ltd (BPIL).

BPIL reported an exceptional item (net loss) of Rs 53.31 crore in the December quarter, mainly due to the implementation of new Labour Codes.

Its profit before exceptional items and tax was Rs 405.54 crore in the quarter under review, up 2.82 per cent.

The revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 2,983.97 crore in the December quarter. It was Rs 2,774.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 2,627.12 crore in the December quarter.

Berger Paints' total income, which includes other income, was Rs 3,014.50 crore.

Shares of Berger Paints India Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 472.35 apiece on BSE, down 1.61 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL