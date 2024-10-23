Berry Avionics opens drone pilot training centre in Lucknow

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Drone training and research firm Berry Avionics on Wednesday announced the opening of a remote pilot training facility in Lucknow.

The Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO), certified by aviation regulator DGCA, will cater to those aspiring for a career in the sector as well as professionals and entrepreneurs looking to use drone technology in their respective businesses, Berry Avionics said in a statement.

The rapid surge in the usage of drones across various sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, and surveillance, has created a significant demand for certified drone pilots in India, the company said, adding that the Lucknow facility will cater to over 1,000 students, professionals, and entrepreneurs annually.

"Drones are becoming a key tool in many industries, and there's a huge demand for trained pilots. Our RPTO and other training programmes aim to close this skills gap and prepare people for the future," said Uyes Inamdar, Founder, Berry Avionics.

The RPTO will play a critical role in supporting regional industries, including agriculture, oil and gas, utilities, and mining that are always on the lookout for skilled drone operators, modernizing their operations and improving business efficiency.

"Uttar Pradesh is filled with aspiring young talent and Lucknow takes the centre stage in terms of AI and machine learning, making it an ideal location to give us a strategic first mover advantage. With the city having its own state-of-the-art training centre, we are expecting to see a potentially high demand of enrolments for our courses from Lucknow and across the state," Inamdar added.

The company also said it aims to expand its RPTO network to Greater Noida, Bhopal, Pune and Bangaluru. PTI IAS HVA